International Women’s Day film screening and discussion on 1983 Movie, Born in Flames at Eugene V. Debs Hall

Christopher Byrd

From the Eugene V. Debs Hall Facebook page:

Join us at Eugene V. Debs Hall this Saturday, March 8, 7 pm, for an International Women’s Day film screening and discussion on Born in Flames, the 1983 film directed by Lizzie Borden and described thusly:

The film that rocked the foundations of the 1980s underground, this postpunk provocation is a DIY fantasia of female rebellion set in America ten years after a social-democratic cultural revolution. When Adelaide Norris (Jean Satterfield), the black revolutionary founder of the Woman’s Army, is mysteriously killed, a diverse coalition of women—across all lines of race, class, and sexual orientation—emerges to blow the system apart. Filmed guerrilla style on the streets of pre-gentrification New York, BORN IN FLAMES is a Molotov cocktail of feminist futurism that’s both an essential document of its time and radically ahead of it.

Doors open this Saturday at 7 pm, with the film screening starting at 8 pm. Discussion will follow.

Eugene V. Debs Hall  is located at 483 Peckham Street in Buffalo.

Movie trailer:

