Career Advancement Program at Buffalo’s Matt Urban Center

Also, from the Matt Urban Center:
Need Support? Matt Urban Center is Here to Help!
If you or someone you know is experiencing homelessness or is in need of support, the Matt Urban Human Services Center is here for you.
Housing Assistance
Food & Basic Needs
Job & Life Skills Support
Compassionate Guidance
You are not alone—help is available! Reach out to the Matt Urban Human Services Center to get the support and resources you need to move forward.
1081 Broadway, Buffalo, NY
716-893-7222 * 306
716-970-1257
Please share this post to help those in need find the support they need!
