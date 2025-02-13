Alive News

Career Advancement Program at Buffalo’s Matt Urban Center

Also, from the Matt Urban Center:

📢 Need Support? Matt Urban Center is Here to Help! ❤️
If you or someone you know is experiencing homelessness or is in need of support, the Matt Urban Human Services Center is here for you.
🏠 Housing Assistance
🍽 Food & Basic Needs
🛠 Job & Life Skills Support
💙 Compassionate Guidance
You are not alone—help is available! Reach out to the Matt Urban Human Services Center to get the support and resources you need to move forward.
📍 1081 Broadway, Buffalo, NY
📞 716-893-7222 * 306
📞 716-970-1257
Please share this post to help those in need find the support they need!

