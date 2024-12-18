A Special Invitation to Join Buffalo’s St. John Kanty Church at Christmas

This is from an email by St. John Kanty Church:

Despite the best efforts of our Trustees and parishioners, Saint John Kanty Church will close its doors in May 2025 by Decree of the Diocese of Buffalo.

Your support and presence over the years have meant a lot. We take this opportunity to let you know that it would be significant and uplifting for your support and presence to continue through May at Mass and during the very special occasions below…it would mean so much to our church members!

Mass on Christmas Day at 10:15 a.m.: Fr. Cole Webster will be our celebrant.

The Easter Triduum, including Blessing of Easter Foods on Holy Saturday (Easter is April 20).

Our Last Mass in May: date to be announced.

Additional information on the Easter Triduum and our last Mass will be provided on our social media as it becomes available: www.saintjohnkanty.com or on Facebook: Saint John Kanty or St John Kanty Alumni and also in our weekly bulletin, which you can receive automatically by signing up on our website: www.saintjohnkanty.com

Stay up to date on what is going on not only at Saint John Kanty but the Greater East Buffalo Family of Parishes by reading the weekly bulletin here: www.eastbuffalocatholic.org

Our proud past could not have been accomplished without you! Please continue to support us with your presence at Sunday Mass, and especially on the dates listed above.

We will be very grateful for your continued support and look forward to seeing you!

Parish Trustees: Evan Kolber and Jennifer Snyder-Haas and The Congregation of Saint John Kanty Church