Winners for the 14th Buffalo’s Best Pierogi contest @ Corpus Christi Church

Buffalo’s Best Pierogi Contest Winners! This is truly my favorite thing to organize each year.
Thanks to all of the contestants and all of our judges!
- Traditional Category
- 1st place – Traditional – Kraut (Deborah Wisholek)
- 2nd place – Traditional – Farmer’s Cheese (Ann Marie Taft)
- 3rd place – Traditional – Farmer’s Cheese (Mari Banas)
- Non Traditional Category
- 1st place – Non Traditional – Korean BBQ Beef (Paula Sepanik)
- 2nd Place – Non Traditional – Buffalo Chicken (Vickie Okerlund)
- 3rd Place – Non Traditional – Reuben Pierogi (Jennifer and Tamara Mangus)
Discover more from Broadway Fillmore Alive
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.