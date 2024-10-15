Alive Multimedia Alive News B-F Churches

Winners for the 14th Buffalo’s Best Pierogi contest @ Corpus Christi Church

Christopher Byrd

Buffalo’s Best Pierogi Contest Winners! This is truly my favorite thing to organize each year.

Thanks to all of the contestants and all of our judges!

  • Traditional Category
  • 1st place – Traditional – Kraut (Deborah Wisholek)
  • 2nd place – Traditional – Farmer’s Cheese (Ann Marie Taft)
  • 3rd place – Traditional – Farmer’s Cheese (Mari Banas)
  • Non Traditional Category
  • 1st place – Non Traditional – Korean BBQ Beef (Paula Sepanik)
  • 2nd Place – Non Traditional – Buffalo Chicken (Vickie Okerlund)
  • 3rd Place – Non Traditional – Reuben Pierogi (Jennifer and Tamara Mangus)

