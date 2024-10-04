Alive Events Alive News B-F Churches

Chopin Singing Society 125th Anniversary Concert @ St. Stan’s

Christopher Byrd

125th Anniversary Concert

Remember, Rejoice, Renew – Celebrating 125 Years

Honoring Dr. Thomas Witakowski

Music Director – Nicholas John Steltzer

Sunday, October 13, 2024 at 3 pm

St. Stanislaus Church, 123 Townsend Street, Buffalo 14212

Reception to follow.

Tickets: $10 in advance, $15 at the door, $5 students

Contact:  Fran Cirbus at 633-1755 or Mary Lou Wyrobek at wyrobekml@gmail.com

Tickets are also available from members!

Guest Artist: Gail Archer – World-Renowned Organist in Polish Compositions. Presented in cooperation with the Buffalo Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.

More info: http://www.chopinsingingsociety.com/

Discover more from Broadway Fillmore Alive

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.


Related Posts

Alive Businesses Alive Events Alive News

Halfway to Dyngus Day Party at Buffalo’s Broadway Market

Christopher Byrd
Alive Events Alive News B-F Preservation

Fall Fest at the Buffalo Central Terminal on Oct. 12

Christopher Byrd

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.