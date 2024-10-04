Chopin Singing Society 125th Anniversary Concert @ St. Stan’s

125th Anniversary Concert
Remember, Rejoice, Renew – Celebrating 125 Years
Honoring Dr. Thomas Witakowski
Music Director – Nicholas John Steltzer
Sunday, October 13, 2024 at 3 pm
St. Stanislaus Church, 123 Townsend Street, Buffalo 14212
Reception to follow.
Tickets: $10 in advance, $15 at the door, $5 students
Contact: Fran Cirbus at 633-1755 or Mary Lou Wyrobek at wyrobekml@gmail.com
Tickets are also available from members!
Guest Artist: Gail Archer – World-Renowned Organist in Polish Compositions. Presented in cooperation with the Buffalo Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.
More info: http://www.chopinsingingsociety.com/
