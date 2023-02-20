Alive Events Alive News B-F Places

Pisanki Making Class at Adam Mickiewicz Library & Dramatic Circle

Christopher Byrd

Learn the History of Pisanki and Make One for your Easter Basket with local expert Evan Kolber on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

  • Doors will open at 5PM
  • Class will begin at 5:30 PM

Reservations are a must, limited seats.

$30 includes supplies and 1 drink at the bar. Pay by Cash or Check or Venmo @mickieslibrary

The Adam Mickiewicz Library & Dramatic Circle at 612 Fillmore Ave. in the heart of Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. Phone: (716) 847-0839

Facebook event page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/878951820095350/


Related Posts

Alive News B-F Churches

Ash Wednesday Masses in Broadway-Fillmore

Christopher Byrd
Alive News B-F Churches

Corpus Christi, St. Stan’s and St. John Kanty Church Bulletins for 02/12/2023

Christopher Byrd

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *