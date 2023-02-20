Pisanki Making Class at Adam Mickiewicz Library & Dramatic Circle

Learn the History of Pisanki and Make One for your Easter Basket with local expert Evan Kolber on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Doors will open at 5PM

Class will begin at 5:30 PM

Reservations are a must, limited seats.

$30 includes supplies and 1 drink at the bar. Pay by Cash or Check or Venmo @mickieslibrary

The Adam Mickiewicz Library & Dramatic Circle at 612 Fillmore Ave. in the heart of Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. Phone: (716) 847-0839

Facebook event page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/878951820095350/