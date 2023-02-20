Pisanki Making Class at Adam Mickiewicz Library & Dramatic Circle

Learn the History of Pisanki and Make One for your Easter Basket with local expert Evan Kolber on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
- Doors will open at 5PM
- Class will begin at 5:30 PM
Reservations are a must, limited seats.
$30 includes supplies and 1 drink at the bar. Pay by Cash or Check or Venmo @mickieslibrary
The Adam Mickiewicz Library & Dramatic Circle at 612 Fillmore Ave. in the heart of Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. Phone: (716) 847-0839
Facebook event page:
https://www.facebook.com/events/878951820095350/