St. John Kanty Church’s Drive-Thru Pierogi Sale Starts Back Up This Weekend
From Saint John Kanty Church:
Our recent Drive-Thru Pierogi Sale was a sellout! Team Pierogi is back in the kitchen to refresh our supply. The next Drive-Thru Sale will take place next weekend, September 19-20: Saturday 3-5; Sunday 10-noon. This fundraiser will help fill the financial gap caused by the loss of other fundraisers due to Covid-19.
Look for the signs leading you back to Kanty’s Kitchen for pick-up; then drive thru to Swinburne Street. It is not necessary to pre-order; cash or check only. $10.00 for 1/2 dozen of frozen Farmer’s cheese pierogi. Covid etiquette, please!
Saint Kanty Church is located at the corner of Broadway and Brownell in East Buffalo. Enter through the parking lot and look for the Pierogi Sale signs.