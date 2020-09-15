St. John Kanty Church’s Drive-Thru Pierogi Sale Starts Back Up This Weekend

Saint John Kanty Church’s drive-thru pierogi sale starts back up this weekend.

From Saint John Kanty Church:

Our recent Drive-Thru Pierogi Sale was a sellout! Team Pierogi is back in the kitchen to refresh our supply. The next Drive-Thru Sale will take place next weekend, September 19-20: Saturday 3-5; Sunday 10-noon. This fundraiser will help fill the financial gap caused by the loss of other fundraisers due to Covid-19.

Look for the signs leading you back to Kanty’s Kitchen for pick-up; then drive thru to Swinburne Street. It is not necessary to pre-order; cash or check only. $10.00 for 1/2 dozen of frozen Farmer’s cheese pierogi. Covid etiquette, please!