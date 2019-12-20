St. Stan’s is located at the corner of Peckham and Wilson Streets in East Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. Website: http://www.ststansbuffalo.com/

Saint Adalbert Basilica only has a handful of masses each year. Their annual Christmas Eve mass is one of them.

Saint Luke’s Mission of Mercy is a wonderful place to go to Midnight Mass and celebrate Christmas. Lessons and Carols

Welcome to BFA Broadway-Fillmore Alive went online in January of 2006. Our mission remains the same today as it did when we started. “To help promote the Buffalo’s historic Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.” Contributors:

Christopher Byrd

Chrissy Lincoln

Jeannine Pitas

Beth Potozniak

DJ Red

Sarah Sutcliff

Search BFA Search for: Search

Alive Ads

















Subscribe to BFA via Email