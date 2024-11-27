Kolędy for the Christmas Season from BFA

As Polish chance would have it, I found a CD full of wonderful Kolędy (Christmas Carols) while vacationing in Ithaca at a Salvation Army thrift. The music is wonderful. In the spirit of the season, I decided to put the Kolędy online for all of you to enjoy right before Advent begins.
I really do hope you enjoy as much I have been recently. I was really struck by the beauty of it. Wishing all of you a wonderful Christmas Season.
You can listen to the Kolędy here online by using the online audio player below or you can download from a Google Drive folder containing all the songs and a pdf file featuring the CD cover, track listing and additional information about the groups behind the CD. If just want the pdf, click here. For the audio files (.mp3) and pdf in Google Drive, click here.